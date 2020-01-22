NMRC to hire a design consultant for Greater Noida West Metro link

cities

Noida: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) Wednesday issued a tender to hire a design consultant for Greater Noida West Metro link.

The consultant will design the five Metro stations in the first phase— a 9.15km elevated section — to be developed in three years. The consultant will develop the design for civil, architectural, electrical and mechanical works from Sector 51, Noida, to Sector 2, Greater Noida.

The tender document states that the consultant will draw up detailed designs — architectural, structural, electrical and mechanical — including those for illuminations, lifts, escalators, water supply, drainage, power supply and other passenger amenities.

The consultant shall also design the multimodal transfer facilities for pedestrian traffic, and road and station interfaces in the surrounding neighbourhood. Besides these, the consultant will also coordinate with various city and government authorities that interface with the NMRC’s Metro project.

Ritu Maheshwari, managing director, NMRC, said a tender has been issued to select the consultant. “Once we receive applications, we will invite each one to make a detailed presentation and then select one consultant for the project,” she said.

The consultant will also prepare the preliminary design for elevated stations and the routes. “The construction tenders will be launched on the basis of a preliminary design prepared by the consultant,” the tender document states.

On December 3, 2019, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved the Aqua Line’s 14.95 km long extension comprising nine metro stations, from Noida’s Sector 51 to Knowledge Park 5 in Greater Noida.

The first phase of 9.15km will have five Metro stations—Sector 122, Sector 123, Greater Noida Sector 4, Ecotech and Greater Noida Sector 2. In the second phase of 5.8km, there will be four Metro stations — Greater Noida Sector 3, Greater Noida Sector 10, Greater Noida Sector 12 and Knowledge Park 5.

The project entails a cost of ₹2,682 crore and will be funded by the state government, the Centre, the Noida authority and the Greater Noida authority. The NMRC will also develop foot overbridges (FOBs) at each station to facilitate easy commute and interchange. The first phase will be completed by 2022.

Residents feel that an extension corridor will immensely help ease commuting as the Metro will go through the densely populated areas of Gaur City and Greater Noida West (Noida Extension), which has around 3.5 lakh under-construction housing units of which around 40,000 are already occupied.