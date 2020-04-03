No Baisakhi celebrations at Takht Damdama Sahib

cities

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 23:40 IST

Amid the ongoing curfew in Punjab to stop spread of coronavirus outbreak, Baisakhi celebrations will not be held at Takht Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, or any other gurdwara in the state this year. The festival is celebrated on April 13.

The decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of the Sikh clergy held through a video conference on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, who is also jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib; head granthi of Takht Damdama Sahib Giani Gurjant Singh; Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh; Takht Keshgarh Sahib jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and Takht Sri Hazur Sahib jathedar Giani Kulwant Singh.

Thousands of devotees visit Talwandi Sabo every year to pay obeisance at Takht Damdama Sahib on occasion of Baisakhi which is also observed as the foundation day of the Khalsa. The festival is also linked with wheat harvest.

The clergy directed all gurdwara management committees and Sikh organisations that instead of holding gatherings to celebrate Baisakhi in gurdwaras, they should hold ‘akhand path’ (non-stop recitation of hymns of Guru Granth Sahib) and ‘sehaj path’ and conclude the ceremony with prayers for the welfare of humanity.

The clergy also asked devotees to remain at their homes and recite ‘sehaj path’ to observe the day and listen to kirtan to be telecast live from historical gurdwaras through television channels and internet media.

Curfew is in force in Punjab till April 14. The state government has prohibited all types of gatherings, including religious ones. Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had recently said that he will talk to jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in this regard. He had asked the state chief secretary to discuss the matter with Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal had also urged the Akal Takht Jathdear not to allow congregations on occasion of Baisakhi.

The meeting also condemned the terrorist attack on Sikhs in Afghanistan saying that it has shamed the humanity. The meeting asked the Sikh organisations across the world to help the Sikhs in Afghanistan in all possible ways.