No compromise with quality of uniform under Atal Vardi Yojna: Bhardwaj

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 23:08 IST

Clearing the air on the news reports about the supply of alleged sub-standard quality uniforms to school students under the Atal Vardi Yojna, education minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Monday said the government has received only one written complaint in this regard.

Making a suo motu statement in the house, Bhardwaj said there were reports in media and social media that the uniforms have shade variations and its colour fades.

“The government is committed to provide quality uniform to the students and so far only one complaint has been received about the quality of the uniform through CM helpline,” he said.

He said during the academic session 2019-2020, a total of 8.32 lakh students of Class 1 to Class 12 were provided two sets of uniform by spending ₹57.89 crore. “To ensure supply of good quality uniforms, open bids were invited through food and civil supply department and Mafatlal Industries Limited was awarded the contract.Two officers of the concerned department were deployed at the mill so that they could check the quality of cloth before dispatch,” Bhardwaj said.

He said the indenting officers also take random samples before distribution of uniform in the schools which are sent to the authorised laboratory for testing.

“Shriram Institute of Industrial Research is the authorised laboratory of the state government and was selected by the previous Congress regime in 2016,” he added.

“A total of 676 samples were sent to the lab of which 675 passed the quality test and report of one sample is awaited,” Bhardwaj said, adding that 99% uniforms have been distributed.

He said during the Congress regime, as many as 254 samples of uniforms had failed the quality test in three years.

“The then government could not recover the penalty worth ₹ 6 crore due to lack of provisions. During the previous regime, uniforms would be distributed before the report of samples came due to which it was legally unjustified to take action against the supplier,” Bhardwaj said.

He said the current government has made provisions and the supplier will be bound to pay penalty if the sample of the uniform fails quality test.

“As per new rules the uniform will be distributed only after receiving the report of quality test,” he said.

He said under the same scheme, the state government is providing school bags to 2.56 lakh students of Class 1, 3, 6 and 9.

Around 25% bags have been distributed after receiving the reports of quality tests, he added.