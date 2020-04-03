No decision yet on extending curfew in state: Punjab CM

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 23:36 IST

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday said any decision on extending the ongoing curfew in the state beyond April 14 will depend on the situation at that time.

The CM was reacting to reports in a section of the media quoting him as saying that he will not lift the curfew, imposed in view of COVID-19 crisis, on April 14. “What I had said was that no firm decision or timeline could be committed at this juncture,” he clarified in a statement, adding that restrictions would have to continue as long as these are needed to save lives and the state.

Capt said that any decision on lifting or extending the curfew/lockdown in the state will be taken in the light of the situation that exists at the time. “It would depend entirely on how things are then. It is not possible to commit either way at this juncture, when the situation is dynamically evolving.”

He added, “If things improve then there will be no need for such tight restrictions. However, if the situation takes a turn for the worse, there would be no option with the government but to continue with controls, either through curfew or lockdown or any other necessary means.”