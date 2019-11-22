No development, infra charges for new water, sewer connections in city

cities

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:36 IST

New Delhi

Delhi Jal Board on Friday waived the development and infrastructure charges for new water and sewer connections in the city.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal later said that households can now avail new connections by paying a fee of Rs 2,310.

He further said, “Earlier, a person having a plot of 200 square metres would have to pay nearly Rs 1.14 lakh to get new water and sewer connections. Similarly, for a 300 square metre plot, an applicant would have to pay nearly Rs 1.24 lakh.”

It has been observed that despite having a water pipeline in a particular area, most residents did not get “formal connection” due to the high development and infrastructure charges, even as they were using supply water through ‘illegal’ means, Kejriwal said.

“The board (DJB) today decided that it will not take development and infrastructure charges from Delhi residents,” Kejriwal said. “The government will continue to spend funds on infrastructure like laying of new water pipelines, new water treatment plants.”

The chief minister said the government hoped that with this move, people would get new water and sewer connections in large numbers.

The announcement comes at a time when political parties in Delhi are gearing up for Assembly polls, which is likely to be conducted in early ext year.