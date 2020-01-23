No drones in Gurdaspur district till R-Day

cities

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 22:31 IST

AMRITSAR/GURDASPUR The Gurdaspur administration has banned the operation of drones in the border district till the Republic Day. The ban been has imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore will unfurl the national flag at the state-level Republic Day function being held at Shaheed Lieutenant Navdeep Singh Sports Stadium, Gurdaspur.

It is learnt that the governor will visit Keshopur Chhamb bird sanctuary, 5 km from the district headquarters, on Behrampur Road, on January 25. The governor will stay for the night at the rest house of the BSF on January 25 and preside over the Republic Day function the next day.