No fresh coronavirus case in Mohali, 21 samples turn out to be negative

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 10:56 IST

MOHALI: No fresh case of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was reported from Mohali district in two days with 21 samples sent for testing turning out to be negative. The condition of the five Covid-19 patients from the district is stable and improving.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said here on Thursday, “We sent 26 samples for testing and received reports of 21. They all tested negative. The remaining five results will come by evening. All patients are stable and recovering fast.”

IN SHORT SUPPLY

Though the district administration assured residents of door-to-door supply of food, medicines and milk, many were seen heading for neighbourhood grocery shops and later complained that wheat flour, pulses and edible oil were unavailable.

At some places, there was rush outside grocery shops and some consumers argued over the shortage. “I called up more than 10 grocery shops and the shopkeepers claimed there was no wheat flour available. Is it possible? They are hoarding stocks to sell at a higher price,” said Pinky Kumari, 40, a resident of Sector 80, Mohali.

For groceries and medicines, a list of authorised neighbourhood shops with contact numbers has been published on the administration’s website, sasnagar.nic.in

The supply of milk and milk products was smooth.

‘WILL BE STREAMLINED TODAY’

Vegetable vendors complained that the district administration was yet to issue curfew passes.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said the passes would be provided and the selling of grocery items and vegetables will be streamlined from today.