No fresh Covid-19 case reported in HP in two days

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 18:45 IST

No fresh case of coronavirus infection was reported in the state for the last two days, officials said on Tuesday.

So far, 39 confirmed cases have been reported in the state including one fatality. Cases were reported from the bordering district of Kangra, Una, Solan and Sirmour, Chamba and Hamirpur.

Una is the worst-hit district with 16 cases, followed by nine in Solan and six in Chamba and five in Kangra. Two cases have been reported in Hamirpur and one in Sirmour.

So far, 11 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals across the state. Two of them are home quarantined and nine have been shifted to institutional quarantine facilities.

One cured patient has tested positive again and admitted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.

The state currently has 23 active cases while four are undergoing treatment outside the state. Of the 23 active cases, 18 are either linked to Tablighi Jamaat workers or their primary contacts. Of the confirmed 39 cases, 25 had Jamaat links.

So far, the authorities have identified 1,113 Jamaat workers or their primary contacts and put them under quarantine.

To date, 3,341 samples have been tested in Himachal Pradesh out of which 2,933 came out negative and reports of 369 are awaited, said additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman.

As many as 8,298 persons with travel history to coronavirus-affected countries have been put under surveillance of which 2,918 are quarantined at home or institutional facilities and 5,380 have completed the mandatory 28-day quarantine period, and the remaining have left the state, he said.