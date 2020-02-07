No info on AC train services at trans-harbour stations, say commuters

cities

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 00:36 IST

The commuters travelling regularly on trans-harbour line feel that Central Railway has hurried the inauguration of the air-conditioned services.

The newly inducted AC local on trans-harbour line has received a lukewarm response from commuters till now.

Commuters allege that the schedule of these local trains is not available on m-Indicator, also these services are not displayed on the indicators at stations.

Commuters said railway officials should have ensured that people are know the train schedule and fare so that they can to plan their travel.

Seema Patel, 38, a commuter, said, “Since there is no information about AC train on the app hence, it is difficult to know the timing. Most of us check the app before travelling.”

Commuters said that officials didn’t bother to check whether the information was made available on every medium before the inaugural run on January 30.

AK Jain, senior public relations officer, said, “We have given the data to m-Indicator, they will feed it soon. It takes three days for the data to get updated on m-Indicator. After three days, people can get information on the application. We will ensure that information about AC train service is displayed on all platforms.”

Amar Pal Singh Talwar, 60, a Kharghar resident said, “I wanted to plan a trip but had no clue about AC train timing. The officials hurried with the induction of AC train without ensuring ground preparation. How can they expect us to plan travel in the absence of schedule?”

“The officials did nothing to inform commuters about the train schedule, fare among many. There is no notice and information on trans-harbour platforms as well,” said Talwar.

The AC local originates from Panvel, Vashi, Nerul and Thane stations. The Central Railway has introduced 16 services, eight in the morning peak hours and eight in the evening.

Deepak Singh, a Kharghar-based activist, said, “They should have rather introduced one or two AC coaches in regular train so that people have an option to decide from.”

“They were not well-prepared. There is no information about the train bt the inaugural run was done and regular services started,” said Singh.