No leave for PMC emergency staff

cities Updated: Mar 17, 2020 22:53 IST
Pune All holidays for emergency staff members and municipal officers who have been given the additional responsibility against the backdrop of the Corona pandemic, have been cancelled. The decision was taken by Pune Municipal Corporation commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, and Rubal Agrawal, additional municipal commissioner, on March 17. Officers have been instructed that if they tried to avoid jobs specified to them, they would have to face action.

