No legal hitch in holding civic polls in October: Punjab AG

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 21:50 IST

Chandigarh Punjab advocate general Atul Nanda has said that civic body polls in the state can be held in October. “Legally, there is no problem in holding polls as per the likely schedule discussed at the level of CM,” said Nanda, adding that he had given his advisory to the local bodies department.

The elections are running a bit behind schedule due to the lockdown and movement restrictions in place due to the covid-19 pandemic. Last week, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh after a video conference meeting with cabinet colleagues, including the local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra, announced that the polls would likely be conducted in October second week. Subsequently, the local bodies department had sought legal opinion.

The terms of nine municipal corporations and 117 municipal councils and notified area committees in Punjab came to an end between March 8 and April 26 this year, and as per the provisions of the Municipal Act, 1911, the polls should take place within six months, so all these civic bodies should go to the polls between September 7 and October 25, depending on the end of their terms. Currently, government- appointed administrators are running these civic bodies.

POLLS NEED LOT OF GROUND WORK, MOHINDRA

Mohindra added that before going into polls, lot of preparation needed to be done. “We will make a formal announcement in a few days. We have to take our MLAs into confidence, make sure that delimitation within wards is done, the population variation is settled as within a municipal area the population keeps shifting. These are time consuming and laborious matters,” he added.

He adds that his department would complete all work related to `wardbandi’ (delimitation of wards) by the end of the month. The polls would have 50% reservation for women, in line with the state government’s policy, said Mohindra, adding that his department would be fully ready well in time for the polls.

NOT A GOOD DECISION: SUKHBIR

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the intentions of the state government were not good with their plans of holding the civic body elections in October

“The government has imposed ban on public movement and yet plans to hold polls. I am sure they would not let our workers venture out and would rig the polls to ensure they win a majority in the civic bodies,” added the former deputy CM, demanding that poll dates be announced, after taking all parties into confidence.