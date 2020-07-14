No merit list this time, girls outshine boys in CBSE class 12 exams in Noida region

cities

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:07 IST

NOIDA/Ghaziabad: At a time when most of the students in her age group are glued to social media, Vidhi Batra adroitly managed to make an equilibrium between her studies and recreational activities on her journey to secure 98.8% marks in commerce stream, becoming one of the highest scorers in the CBSE Class 12 examinations in Gautam Budh Nagar district, results of which were announced on Monday.

For the first time this year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) did not release any merit list.

Vidhi is among the 93,107 students who appeared for the Class 12 examinations this year in the Noida region where girls have outshined boys, as per the information given by CBSE. Of 93,107 students, 56,672 were boys and 36,435 girls. The pass percentage of girls (89.34%) is much better than the boys (82%) in the region. In terms of pass percentage, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has the highest rate of 98.95%, followed by government-aided schools (98.05%), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (97.54%), government schools (85.88) and private schools (85.42%). The Noida region includes three districts -- Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr.

A student of Amity International School, Noida, Vidhi gives credit of her success to her consistent preparation. “I always ensured to clock at least six to seven hours for my studies on a regular basis. I personally feel that the moment you give up the process of doing and redoing in your studies, you will lag behind,” she said.

Aiming to become an economist, Vidhi wants to pursue graduation in economics. “I think that in a country like India, good economic policies are the need of the hour and my dream is to make a better economic policy for India, to league it among the developed nations,” she said.

She scored 100 out of 100 marks in both economics and English. While her score in business studies was 99, she got 98 and 95 in sculpture and accountancy, respectively.

From a private school in Noida Sector 16, Falguni Dhingra scored 98.8% marks in commerce stream, while Geeti Kabra scored 98.6% in science stream.

The other highest scorers from the district include Gaurangi Batish (98.6% in Arts stream, Amity International School), Stuti Lohani (98.4% in Science stream, Amity International School), Ishita Agarwal and Ishita Pundir (both 98.4% in science stream, DPS Noida) and Ananya Meghani (98.4% in commerce stream).

Meghani, who scored 99.75% in best of four subjects, said, “The key to my success lies in the unwavering support and pressure-free environment around me. As long as you embrace the root, which are your basic concepts, you are bound to reach greater heights.”

Reacting about the success of the students, Amita Chauhan, chairperson of Amity International School, said that it is a very proud moment for the school that Vidhi and other students have performed really well. “We believe in nurturing talent and our students always make us proud with their success. The efforts of our teachers are also appreciable as they have brought out the best in our students with their hard work and constant efforts,” she said.

Kamini Bhasin, principal of DPS Noida, said that her school has achieved an average aggregate of 90.4%, with the highest ever increase of 0.8% over last year’s aggregate. “The highest school aggregate is 98.6% with 100% students securing a first division. A phenomenal result of English saw 14 students securing a perfect score of 100 and 24 students with 99. Psychology and mathematics also saw nine and five students respectively securing a 100%. Such a high average aggregate is a vindication of the sustained effort and commitment of my students, teachers and parents who worked as a strong team,” she said.

In Ghaziabad, Sanya Gandhi, student of Uttam School for Girls, made the city proud yet again when her result was out on Monday and she secured 98.8% in Class 12 examination. She had been a joint national topper in CBSE’s class 10 exam declared two years ago under the category of children with special needs.

“The girl is very clear in her thought process. In class 10, she was aiming for civil services and she maintains the same focus as her career plans. She has scored better this time, even though she appeared for exams as a normal student. We are confident that the girl will go a long way to pursue her dreams,” said Sharmila Raheja, Sanya’s school principal.

Sanya secured 100 marks each in psychology, political science, and economics, besides 99 in music and 95 in English.

The girl is the only child of her parents and suffers damaged optic nerves since birth. Her disadvantage turned into fortune as she says it prevented her from getting attracted to the social media.

“I am still focussed to compete for civil services. After class 12, I wish to join Hindu College, Delhi University. My friends and teachers have been very helpful and appreciative of my achievement,” she said.

She is a motivational speaker and loves singing songs of singer Arijit Singh.

Like Sanya, Somya Goel, a resident of Avantika locality in Ghaziabad, scored 99.2% marks in best five subjects and has future plans of becoming a historian. Student of Gurukul The School, NH-9, in Ghaziabad, she scored 99 marks each in English, history, political science, informatics practices and secured 100 marks in fine arts.

“I had no fixed plans for study and it was more of quality studies which I took up during the entire year. I have planned to pursue doctorate in history and becoming a historian. I also wish to write book with combing history and international relations,” Somya said, adding that her parents who are into business and her class teachers had been very supportive throughout.

“There was no outing or party and my mother has planned a party at home due to Coronavirus outbreak,” she added.

Gaurav Bedi, principal of the school, said that the results have been outstanding as all the 122 students who appeared for the exams passed with first division.

Riddhima Sharma, a resident of Vasundhra Sector 5 and a student of private school in Sahibabad, secured 99.6% marks in five subjects. She scored 100 marks each in psychology, geography, dance and Hindi, besides 98 in English.

“I have a special liking for dance and theatre and have been a student of Bharatnatyam form of dance for about nine years now. I am still figuring out my future career plan but it would be something in field of mass communication where I can interact with people and help them out. Dance is close to my heart so I spent a lot of time during initial months of my semester. Later, I dedicated my time to quality study few months before the examinations were scheduled,” she said.

Her father is into business and mother is a homemaker.