e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / No need to pay for water meters: PMC to residents

No need to pay for water meters: PMC to residents

cities Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 23:50 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
         

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) under its 24x7 water programme has undertaken major water pipeline repair works and installation of water meters. The civic body has clarified that under this programme, PMC will install automatic meter reading (AMR) devices to measure meter utilisation and also connect taps for which citizens would not be charged.

As per the letter issued by Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief engineer, hydraulic department, on November 2, residents would not be charged for meter connection for existing connections or for any new connections. It states: “Under the 24x7 water supply programme, the PMC will undertake construction of water tanks, laying water pipelines, changing existing old water pipelines and installation of meters, all of which would be undertaken and paid for by the PMC.”

The letters state that citizens do not have to pay for meter installation. The decision was taken after the civic body received multiple complaints about various agents charging a heavy amount from citizens for new connections and meter installation. “If anyone is found to be charging such an amount from citizens then they can file a complaint with the local ward office and necessary action would be taken by the civic body. Also, we expect cooperation from citizens for the installation of water meters,” a civic official said.

top news
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi
Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi
Cambridge launches appeal for missing Darwin notebooks
Cambridge launches appeal for missing Darwin notebooks
‘Maharashtra in safe zone compared to other states for Covid-19’
‘Maharashtra in safe zone compared to other states for Covid-19’
Watch: India sends Pakistani prisoners back via Attari-Wagah border
Watch: India sends Pakistani prisoners back via Attari-Wagah border
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In