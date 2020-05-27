e-paper
Home / Cities / No new case of coronavirus in Ludhiana

No new case of coronavirus in Ludhiana

90 samples of inmates lodged in Borstal Jail and eight samples of pregnant women were sent for the coronavirus testing during the day

cities Updated: May 27, 2020 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
So far, a total of 6,290 samples have been taken out of which the reports of 6,079 have been received in Ludhiana. Of them, the reports of 5,811 samples are negative, while the reports of 211 samples are pending.
So far, a total of 6,290 samples have been taken out of which the reports of 6,079 have been received in Ludhiana. Of them, the reports of 5,811 samples are negative, while the reports of 211 samples are pending.(HT File Photo)
         

A day after a 50-year-old security staff of Air India tested positive for coronavirus, no new case was reported in the district on Wednesday.

On the other hand, 90 samples of inmates lodged in Borstal Jail and eight samples of pregnant women were sent for the coronavirus testing during the day, said Dr Amita Jain, senior medical officer (SMO) of mother and child hospital located behind Vardhman Woollen Mill, Chandigarh Road. She said 13 more railway protection force (RPF) personnel were discharged from the hospital during the day. “On Tuesday, 32 RPF personnel were discharged from the hospital and so far, a total of 45 RPF jawans have been discharged,” she said.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Agrawal said a total of 6,290 samples have been taken out of which the reports of 6,079 have been received. Of them, the reports of 5,811 samples are negative, while the reports of 211 samples are pending. “Presently, the total number of patients related to Ludhiana is 181, while 87 are from other districts/states,” he said, adding that seven people from Ludhiana and five from other districts have lost their lives.

The DC also said that till date, 6,401 persons have been kept under home quarantine in the district and presently, the number of such people is 1,914. Of them, 86 were sent to home quarantine on Wednesday. DC Agrawal also said, “Similarly, 147 samples of suspected patients were sent for testing on Wednesday and their results are expected shortly.”

ICMR TEAM COLLECTS 200 SAMPLES

Meanwhile, a team of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had visited various areas of the district on Tuesday and took random samples of the blood of residents to check the level of their immunity against the coronavirus.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga said, “The team visited Bajra, Khaira, Giaspura, Janta Nagar and Raju Colony, and took 200 blood samples for testing.”

The civil surgeon also said that only four districts of the state were selected for the survey. “It was first conducted in Patiala followed by Jalandhar and then in Gurdaspur. Now, the survey is being carried out in Ludhiana,” he said.

The team is covering 69 districts of 21 states of the country. The districts have been shortlisted through global positioning system-based cluster selectors.

