e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

No parking zone: Protest by traders, residents bring traffic to standstill at Baner

cities Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:14 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Traffic on Baner road came to a standstill on Friday after traders, corporators, shopkeepers, doctors and residents gathered at the Kundan Mangal Karyalaya to protest the decision to declare the stretch as a no parking zone. The traffic was affected for fifteen minutes

The protesters are demanding withdrawal of the no parking zone order on the five-kilometre stretch from Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (Yashada) to Hotel Sadanand.

Amol Balwadkar, chairman, Pune City Development Committee, corporator and chief secretary BJP Yuva Morcha, has written to the traffic police department demanding a withdrawal of the decision and had called for protest.

Prakash Tapkir, president, Baner retail traders association, said, “We are losing on our business during the festive season because of the decision as shopkeepers and customers are inconvenienced.”

Sachin Nivangune, president, Pune district retail traders association, said, “Shopkeepers were not asked for suggestions or given notice regarding the no parking zone decision. We want assurance from the police that shopkeepers will not be penalised at least until Diwali.”

Dr Rajesh Deshpande, chairman, Balewadi Medical Association, said, “Most of the medical practitioners have their clinics along the road as it helps patients to visit us in case of emergencies. If the police start putting jammers on their cars, how are patients supposed to reach hospitals.”

Balwadkar, who was leading the protest along with Swapnali Saikar, Jyoti Kalamkar and other corporators, said, “We have given a request in writing two days ago and awaiting response from the traffic department. If the ban is not revoked, we will not allow vehicles to pass from Balewadi to Baner.”

Prakash More, assistant police inspector, Chatuhshrungi traffic division, said, “We have asked them (protestors) to not take any such untoward step of blocking traffic and have informed them that the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) is ready to meet a delegation to discuss their problems.”

The delegation of association heads of traders, medicos and corporators later held a meeting with Pankaj Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police, traffic.

A joint meeting with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and corporators will be held on Tuesday post the elections in the city. The traders have agreed to wait until Tuesday.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 19:14 IST

top news
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
In PMC bank case, two HDIL promoters sent to ED custody till Oct 22
In PMC bank case, two HDIL promoters sent to ED custody till Oct 22
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities