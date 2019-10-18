No parking zone: Protest by traders, residents bring traffic to standstill at Baner

cities

PUNE Traffic on Baner road came to a standstill on Friday after traders, corporators, shopkeepers, doctors and residents gathered at the Kundan Mangal Karyalaya to protest the decision to declare the stretch as a no parking zone. The traffic was affected for fifteen minutes

The protesters are demanding withdrawal of the no parking zone order on the five-kilometre stretch from Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (Yashada) to Hotel Sadanand.

Amol Balwadkar, chairman, Pune City Development Committee, corporator and chief secretary BJP Yuva Morcha, has written to the traffic police department demanding a withdrawal of the decision and had called for protest.

Prakash Tapkir, president, Baner retail traders association, said, “We are losing on our business during the festive season because of the decision as shopkeepers and customers are inconvenienced.”

Sachin Nivangune, president, Pune district retail traders association, said, “Shopkeepers were not asked for suggestions or given notice regarding the no parking zone decision. We want assurance from the police that shopkeepers will not be penalised at least until Diwali.”

Dr Rajesh Deshpande, chairman, Balewadi Medical Association, said, “Most of the medical practitioners have their clinics along the road as it helps patients to visit us in case of emergencies. If the police start putting jammers on their cars, how are patients supposed to reach hospitals.”

Balwadkar, who was leading the protest along with Swapnali Saikar, Jyoti Kalamkar and other corporators, said, “We have given a request in writing two days ago and awaiting response from the traffic department. If the ban is not revoked, we will not allow vehicles to pass from Balewadi to Baner.”

Prakash More, assistant police inspector, Chatuhshrungi traffic division, said, “We have asked them (protestors) to not take any such untoward step of blocking traffic and have informed them that the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) is ready to meet a delegation to discuss their problems.”

The delegation of association heads of traders, medicos and corporators later held a meeting with Pankaj Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police, traffic.

A joint meeting with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and corporators will be held on Tuesday post the elections in the city. The traders have agreed to wait until Tuesday.

