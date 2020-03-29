No positive case in Pimpri-Chinchwad in last nine days; five more patients discharged

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 23:15 IST

PUNE From March 21 not a single case of Covid-19 (coronavirus) has been reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad, according to health officials. While on the other hand, five Covid-19 (coronavirus) patients from Pimpri-Chinchwad who were infected with Sars-Cov-2 virus have been discharged from the civic-run hospital on Sunday after the repeat samples tested negative.

Shravan Hardikar, commissioner, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), said, “All three people who had tested positive on March 16 have tested negative in the repeat tests after the isolation period. Even though they have been discharged from the hospital they have to stay in home quarantine for the next 14 days.”

“Those patients who are still admitted their condition is stable,” said Hardikar.

Earlier three patients from Pimpri-Chinchwad were discharged on Friday morning after they tested negative for Sars-Cov-2 virus after completing the quarantine period, said officials.

Hardikar said, “We have identified 360 people in the area who travelled abroad and they were home quarantined. The officials strictly monitored their health condition during the period. At the same time, people have been allotted the work to sanitize areas where positive cases were reported.”

“At least 300 officials have been employed to carry out a survey in Pimpri-Chinchwad,” he informed.

He further added, “Strict and quick enforcement of lockdowns, effective communication among the masses about social distancing with the help of district collector, divisional commissioner helped to keep a check on the cases.”

“In a single day, we set up a separate isolation hospital for Covid-19 patients at Bhosari. The new facility of 2,000- bed capacity is almost ready at YCMH,” he said.

“The residents should have to follow the guidelines issued by the government body strictly and stay at homes,” he added.