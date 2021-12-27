e-paper
Home / Cities / No rush for nursery admissions as Covid fears linger, pre-schools report

No rush for nursery admissions as Covid fears linger, pre-schools report

cities Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 18:30 IST
Namrata Devikar
Namrata Devikar
         

PUNE Pre-schools in the city are reporting a mixed response from parents, so far, for admissions to the nursery class.

Schools have virtual tours however, not many parents have taken admission to the nursery due to the pandemic.

Schools said that many are adopting a waiting and watch attitude.

Milind Ladge from Aryan World School said that not many parents are keen to take admissions ahead of a new virus strain found in the United Kingdom.

“There is a fear among many parents. So they enquire, but that does not translate into admissions. Many parents attended online activities, but for nursery classes they want to wait for another year before taking admissions. For Class 1 and Class 2, parents are keen,” said Ladge.

He further added due to fewer admissions and no payment of fees, preschools are struggling.

Jayshree Venkatraman, principal, SNBP international school, Rahatani, said that some parents are very keen for classes to start.

“We have some parents visit the schools to see the premises with their children. It is great to see that parents want children to join school. There are many parents who have taken admission with the intention that the schools will reopen soon, but they don’t want to miss out on the online classes,” said Venkatraman.

She further added that the schools are preparing for safety measures and until the education department gives a nod, there will no offline classes for nursery.

“We are taking all precautions and measures to ensure safety. We think that children should know how to be safe outdoors, post the pandemic as well. We are teaching social distancing, the importance of masks and hand hygiene to young children through online classes as well. This will prepare them for offline classes,” said Venkatraman.

