No state, Centre grant for cleaning Ludhiana's Buddha Nullah in last two decades, reveals RTI

No state, Centre grant for cleaning Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah in last two decades, reveals RTI

The RTI reply disclosed that not even MPs and MLAs concerned ever provided funds for the same in the past.

cities Updated: Aug 05, 2020 22:24 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The Ludhiana MC has in this period spent over 9.5 crore for cleaning/ desilting of the drain during monsoon.
The Ludhiana MC has in this period spent over 9.5 crore for cleaning/ desilting of the drain during monsoon.
         

A reply to an RTI application has revealed that neither the Centre nor the successive state governments provided any grants for the cleaning of Buddha Nullah since 2000, debunking the claims made by politicos over the years.

Moreover, not even MPs and MLAs concerned ever issued funds for the same in the past.

However, the Ludhiana municipal corporation has in this period spent over 9.5 crore for cleaning/ desilting of the drain during monsoon every year. Yet, Buddha Nullah pollution remains a bane for the city.

The information has been obtained by a city-based RTI activist Rohit Sabharwal.

Buddha Nullah pollution has been a political concern for a long time and was one of the poll issues during the MP elections held last year.

Sabharwal said, “It should be brought to the fore that whether the promises made by politicians in the past were fake or genuine. If a grant was released, where has the money been utilised?”

“A large number of projects have been announced in the past, but nothing concrete has been done to reach the solution,” said Sabharwal.

An MC employee requesting anonymity said with the amount transferred to different departments for cleaning the nullah in the last two decades, the MC could have bought its own poclain machines and been able to de-pollute it properly.

