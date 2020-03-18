No suspected Covid-19 patient missing, says Ludhiana DC

cities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:17 IST

Dispelling the rumours surrounding missing coronavirus suspects in Ludhiana, deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Agrawal on Wednesday clarified that there were only 11 such suspects in the district so far, 10 of whom have tested negative while report of one is awaited.

“No suspected person is missing as floated by some news agencies. There is a strict warning against spreading panic and rumours,” he said at a press conference held here.

He said a list of 90 people who landed in India before the government’s travel restrictions was handed over to police as health authorities could not verify their details. “They were only travellers and not coronavirus suspects,” he added. The DC said there was no need to panic as the situation was well under control.

Door-to-door survey from today

The DC said a large-scale awareness drive on the lines of pulse polio campaign would be carried out in the district from March 19 to 26. “This drive would be led by health officials, while education, anganwadi and cooperative departments will be also roped in. Over 2,000 teams have been formed for this purpose, which will visit all houses in the district spread awareness,” he added.

He said all department heads were imparted training on Tuesday to save themselves from Covid-19. “All SDMs have been asked to keep tabs on hoarding and sale of fake or substandard masks and hand sanitisers. Strict action would be taken against the guilty,” he said, adding that 54 isolation wards and 81 quarantine facilities have been set up in government and private hospitals.

Directives to factory owners

Owners of factories having more than 50 employees have been directed to appoint a nodal officer to educate the staff/labourers about the disease. Sanitised hands, cap on number of workers (50), 15-minute gap between shifts and maintenance of at least two-metre distance besides suspension of biometric attendance are among the other directives.

The food and civil supplies controllers have been asked to keep ample amount of food items arranged. While malls, museums and mandis have been closed down, all religious institutions and dera heads have been asked to postpone their religious congregations till March 31.

DC Agrawal said directions have been issued to all restaurants, hotels, dhabas and food courts to implement ‘Hand Washing Protocol’ and ensure proper cleanliness.

The government has, meanwhile, allowed the vendors to sell vegetables.

The school education department and administrations of private educational institutes have been directed to postpone the examinations. In case there is a dire need of conducting the exams, the particular institute or school has been asked to inform the district.