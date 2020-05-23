e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / No violation of fundamental rights in keeping religious places closed: Punjab, Haryana HC

No violation of fundamental rights in keeping religious places closed: Punjab, Haryana HC

Dismisses PIL of Malerkotla resident against keeping religious places closed during lockdown; court says freedom to religion is subject to public order, morality and public health

chandigarh Updated: May 23, 2020 23:28 IST
Surender Sharma
Surender Sharma
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court has held that there is no violation of fundamental rights in keeping religious places closed due to the covid-19 outbreak. “Freedom to religion is subject to public order, morality and public health and there is no violation of religious rights of a community. It is an extraordinary situation. To safeguard the health of the society, restrictions have been imposed by closing down all the places of worship for public,” the bench of justice Rajiv Sharma and justice Ajay Tewari observed while dismissing a public interest litigation (PIL).

Malerkotla resident Mubeen Farooqi had filed the PIL, alleging violation of fundamental rights of a person in keeping the religious places closed and allowing markets etc to open. He had challenged the March 24 guidelines of the Union home ministry, which were relaxed for other purposes from time to time but not for religious places. He had demanded that mosques be allowed to open on Eid and Gurdwaras be allowed to open on May 26 on the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev.

The bench further observed that the scope of judicial interference in policy matters is very limited. The policy decision can be challenged only if it is unconstitutional, arbitrary or irrational. But in the case in hand there is no arbitrariness.

“The endeavour of the Union ministry of home affairs is to break the cycle by maintaining social distancing. The right of the state to impose restrictions, as are required or found necessary on the ground of public order, health and morality is inbuilt under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution of India,” the bench held, adding that the restrictions are in collective interest of the society at large. Articles 25 and 26 protect religious rights of a citizen, but with certain conditions such as public order, morality and health.

The court added that merely because restrictions had been relaxed in certain areas, it could not be a ground to relax the same for religious places of worship. The discretion not to permit opening of all the places of worship for public and prohibiting holding of religious congregations/gatherings has been exercised judiciously, it said.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In