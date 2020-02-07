No water in Morebaug, Katraj, but PMC water dept says no complaints made

cities

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 18:11 IST

PUNE Residents of Morebaug in Katraj on Friday complained of a week of severe water shortages in the area.

Residents of Sawant Vihar, phase I and II in particular, have alleged that the society has been dry for the last three weeks.

Sawant Vihar phase II has 135 apartments.

“We have been getting very little water in our homes, so much so that now we have to bring in two water tankers for supply to the society every alternate day,” said Devdas Shinde, chairman, Sawant Vihar.

Nandkumar Jagtap, executive engineer, water department, said, “As per my knowledge, there is no problem with water supply in that area. No one has come forth to register any complain about not getting water supply. If that is the case, then we will send someone to check upon the pressure and supply to their area.”

Local corporator Vasant More he laid the blame on a wrong alignment of the water pipelines under the flyover from Katraj to Swargate.

“The water shortage is everywhere, but the pipeline is faulty and has been repaired numerous times. The water pipeline burst on Sunday February 1 too and it took the PMC staff a whole day, to repair it. It is the wrong alignment and the vibrations of the flyover weaken the water pipeline,” said More.

More has suggested Rs 2 crore from the PMC budget be used to transfer the water line 600 metres away from the bridge. “We have a spent a lot on repairs and I have made sure that the societies get PMC water tankers until this problem is sorted,” said More.

He added that a 50-lakh litres water tank has been built on the Mahadevnagar hill, but it is awaiting connections which will be done in the next two months. The current tank is of a 10-lakh litre capacity and is inadequate for water supply to Katraj..