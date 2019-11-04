e-paper
No water supply in Pune on Thursday

cities Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:43 IST
There will be no supply of water on Thursday, November 7, across the city, according to Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) announcement.

The PMC water department issued a statement announcing the water cut due to electrical repair work that needs to be undertaken at all water treatment plants.

The civic body has resumed weekly-water cuts every Thursday. It had stopped the cuts prior to the assembly polls. The city has been experiencing water cuts since 2018, when the water stock in the four dams that supply water to Pune was limited.

Currently, the dams are filled to capacity, but the civic body is yet to officially revoke water-cuts in the city.

