No water supply on Nov 2: PMC

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 18:17 IST

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced that there will be no water supply to the city on Monday, November 2. Water will be available at low pressure on Tuesday, November 3.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head of PMC’s water department issued the press statement on Thursday, which stated: “PMC needs to take on urgent infrastructure and electric-related repair works, which would require a whole day. The works are planned at all the water treatment plants. As water treatment plants will be closed, the civic body will not be able to supply water.”