Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Nodal officers appointed to resolve issues of student of J&K, North East

Nodal officers appointed to resolve issues of student of J&K, North East

cities Updated: Jan 09, 2020 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Ghaziabad district magistrate on Wednesday held a meeting with district officials and nominated nodal officers who will be holding two mandatory meetings with youth from Jammu and Kashmir and the country’s northeastern states who are studying here.

The decision was taken to instill a sense of security among such students. According to official records there are 135 students from the two regions who are studying in different colleges and universities of the district.

“The city magistrate and respective sub divisional officers have been appointed as nodal officers at three tehsils of Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Loni. The officials will hold two mandatory meetings once in month with the students and address their problems related to security and financial issues regarding fee, scholarships, etc,” said district magistrate spokesperson Ajay Shankar Pandey.

“Apart from the meetings, the officials have also been told to give their cellphone numbers to students who can get in touch with their respective nodal officers directly in case of any problems,” he added.

The meeting about the appointment of nodal officers was also attended by the directors and registrars of different educational institutions, who apprised the district officials about the 135 students.

The move to appoint the nodal officers has come on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Earlier in September, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath met a group of Kashmiri students and talked about the importance of dialogue in democracy and urged them to share their issues which can be resolved. Several students from different colleges in the state had interacted with the UP CM.

A number of students from the two regions are also studying in Noida and Greater Noida.

The move had come after the Centre had abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in August.

