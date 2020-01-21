Noida and Ghaziabad to get microbreweries soon

cities

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 21:53 IST

Noida: Noida and Ghaziabad will soon have microbreweries where people can enjoy freshly brewed beer. The Ghaziabad excise department has given a licence to restaurant cum bar – Cinnamon Kitchen Bar & Restaurant in Aditya City Centre — set up a microbrewery, while another pub, The Yellow Chilli Restaurant in Sector 63, Noida, has applied to set up one as well.

Noida officials said the application is under consideration and the licence would be allotted soon.

In June 2019, the UP government had given nod to hotels, pubs and resorts for setting up microbrewery. The move aims to boost tourism and employment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi, Haryana, Telangana, Maharashtra and some other states have policies for operating microbreweries in their cities.

RB Singh, Gautam Budh Nagar excise officer, said a microbrewery is a small unit that produces limited quantities of beer for captive consumption.

“It is found mostly in establishments such as hotels and restaurants and pubs. The annual licence fee for setting up a microbrewery is ₹2.5 lakh. There is a cap on production of beer at these units — 600 bottles per microbrewery per day,” he said.

“Until now, people consumed bottled beer in pubs and hotels. The new move aims to provide fresh beer in the city,” he said.

Singh said Yellow Chilli Restaurant has moved one application for setting up a brewery. “The application is under consideration. Once approved, the restaurant can set up the unit, which will also be supervised by an expert team from Lucknow before they can start production,” he said.

Singh said Gautam Budh Nagar records a monthly consumption of 13 lakh bottles of beer and 7 lakh litres of liquor.

Rajinder Rawat, general manager of Yellow Chilli Restaurant, said, “Once we get the licence, we will produce fiv to six types of beer. The experiment will draw more guests and customers.”

The restaurant has also tied up with a private agency having expertise in developing microbreweries. He said the microbrewery will be ready by April.

Mubarak Ali, district excise officer, Ghaziabad, said a licence for a microbrewery has been issued to Cinnamon Kitchen. “They had applied for this facility and a licence has been issued. There is production cap of 42,000 litres of beer per year. The facility will be developed under the supervision of the excise department,” he said.

Ali said Ghaziabad has a consumption of around 20,000 bottles of beer and 25,000 litres of liquor daily.

Madhur Gupta, owner of Cinnamon Kitchen, said the UP government had last year announced the microbrewery scheme. “We thought this is a good idea to experiment and accordingly applied. Our restaurant records a consumption of 2,000 litres of liquor per month. We will be able to produce in-house beer and we hope that people will enjoy it. The microbrewery will be ready by February 15,” he said. The restaurant will bear the infrastructure cost which is between ₹25-30 lakh.

BOX

Dry day in Noida, Ghaziabad on January 26

Noida/Ghaziabad: The excise departments in Noida and Ghaziabad said it will be a dry day on January 26, Republic Day, and all liquor shops will be closed.

A statement issued from Ghaziabad district magistrate’s office states that all liquor shops – countrymade and foreign liquors, beer, and model shops — will remain closed on January 26. Noida excise department said the liquor shops will also remain closed there. The excise department has also formed teams to conduct inspections and ensure compliance.