Noida commisionerate: Chief, addl spokespersons announced

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 22:44 IST

A day after Noida’s first commissioner of police took charge, the police department announced the names of the chief and additional spokespersons for the commissionerate.

In a statement from the Noida police, Sriparna Ganguly, who is one of the two additional commissioners of police in the new system, will act as the chief spokesperson for the department. “The additional chief spokesperson will be Vrinda Shukla. These officers will act as spokespersons in addition to their postings,” the statement read.

Shukla is one of the seven IPS-ranked deputy commissioners of police (DCP) to be deployed in the district. The DCPs have already taken charge. “Officers are now reporting regularly. Our roles, however, are yet to be finalised by the commissioner and work on the same is underway,” additional DCP Kumar Ranvijay Singh said.

The district is proposed to be divided in three policing zones and once that is finalized, police officers will also be given their respective charge. New officers are being deployed on a regular basis, sources said.

On Thursday, a list from the police headquarters in Lucknow announced appointment of five more deputy superintendent of police (DSPs) as assistant commissioners of police in Noida—a total of 17 are part of the commisionerate.

The five officers are Sushil Kumar Ganga Prasad, Ashutosh Kumar, Nitin Kumar Singh, Arun Kumar Singh and Brijnandan Rai.

Noida is set to receive a total of 38 gazetted officers, of which 10 are of the IPS rank.

The commissioner of police, in a press conference on Wednesday, had said all officers appointed are domain experts and will have specific roles to address all law and order problems faced in the district.

In addition, 12 more inspectors were assigned to the district in recent past. Sub-inspectors will also be able to keep charge of police stations in the new system, officers said.

The new chief of police had earlier said that crime against women and cyber fraud are his top priorities, along with a focus on eliminating organised crime and improving the public to police ratio.

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet had approved the proposal to set up the police commissioner system in Noida and Lucknow. In Noida, the police commissioner will have two deputy inspector general-rank officers and seven officers of the rank of superintendents of police under his command.

Ankur Aggarwal (SP city), Anil Kumar Jha (SP traffic), Ashok Kumar Singh (SP crime) and Kumar Ranvijay Singh (SP rural) have taken up their new roles as additional DCPs. Aggarwal is the only IPS officer in the additional DCP list.

Meanwhile, 1,600 new police personnel have also been posted in the district.