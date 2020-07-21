e-paper
Noida: Man's body with disfigured head found

Noida: Man’s body with disfigured head found

cities Updated: Jul 21, 2020 00:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Noida: A man’s body with the severely disfigured head was found along a road in Noida on Monday, the police said, adding that they are trying to identify the deceased based on the tattoo on his hand.

According to the police, the body was spotted by the passersby dumped at a service road in the Sector 94 police post area. The police were alerted around 9.30am.

Deputy commissioner of police Sankalp Sharma said prima facie it appeared that the man was killed somewhere else and his body was dumped here.

“Our primary focus is to establish the identity of deceased, and then legal proceedings could be initiated in the case. There is a tattoo on the right arm with ‘Vicky’ inscribed on it, and we are taking that as the lead,” Sharma said.

The age of the deceased could be around 27 years old, the police said, adding that the head of the man was severely disfigured making it very difficult to establish the identity.

“There was no other injury mark on the body,” Sharma said, adding that the body has been sent for post mortem.

IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
2nd Test: Stokes, Broad lead England to series-levelling win against WI
Delhi: Nurses protest against sacking on the day health minister rejoins work
