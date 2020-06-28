Noida may see light rains today

cities

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 22:48 IST

Noida:

The city may see light rain on Monday evening, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

Even as the monsoon has covered the entire region of western UP, Noida and neighbouring cities are yet to see proper rainfall.

“Monday may see light rains towards the evening hours. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius,” said an IMD official.

According to weather experts, though the monsoon has arrived, the region is expected to see rains only after July 3 due to certain unfavourable weather activities. The experts said that the current line of trough (low pressure line) which passes through Punjab to West Bengal via southern Haryana keeps oscillating from north to south.

“There is a trough line on the north of Delhi leading to westerly winds. It may change and shift a little by tomorrow evening that will be favourable for the light rains towards the evening,” said Mahesh Palawat, director of Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.

He said that with current trough line towards norther region, a large part of Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh would remain largely dry and thus, despite the arrival of monsoon, will only see light and patchy rains like pre-monsoon showers.

“Good rainfall is expected in the region between July 3 and 5. Till then, there will only be drizzling or patchy rains. The maximum temperatures will also hover around 40 degrees Celsius,” said Palawat.

The IMD had earlier announced the early arrival of monsoon due to the favourable weather conditions.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in Noida was recorded at 40.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, and against 39 degrees a day earlier, the IMD said.