10 ponds to be revived in Greater Noida over encroachment fears

: In a bid to prevent encroachment and destruction of water bodies, 10 water bodies/ponds in Greater Noida will be revived with the help of a private organisation, senior officials said on Monday. According to the authority, one pond each from 10 villages of Bhola Rawal, Dhoom Manikpur, Khedi, Kulipura, Girdharpur, Panchayatan, Rauni, Chirasi, Bhanauta and Saini, under work circles 2 and 8, will undergo rejuvenation. (HT Photo)

The Rotary Club of Delhi South has been given the responsibility to revive the water bodies in Greater Noida, said Greater Noida authority officials.

The rejuvenation process will include planting of about 5,000 saplings around each pond and their maintenance for a year, among other things. A no objection certificate has been issued by the authority, they added.

“Greater Noida authority has been working towards restoring the water bodies that have been reeling under encroachments, contaminated, or have become extinct,” said Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida.

“10 ponds across Greater Noida have been adopted by the Rotary Club of Delhi South that will revive these water bodies,” he added.

Several works will be undertaken to revive the ponds. These include plantation of saplings around each pond, said Mukesh Agarwal, chief veteran of the Rotary Club South.

“Natural filtration process will be followed to clear the water bodies while ozone generating device will also be used in the reviving process of these ponds. A meeting was recently held with the officials to discuss the modalities,” he said.

Notably, natural filtration is achieved by using aquatic plants and microorganisms, among others, to remove impurities and excess nutrients.

Ozone is commonly used for promoting healthy bacterial growth, water clarification, killing bacteria and pathogens, odor elimination and maintaining overall water quality.

“Work of beautification of the area around the ponds will also be undertaken,” said the ACEO

As per the revenue department records, there are a total 1,018 water bodies registered across the district. Of these, 773 are located in Greater Noida, including 480 in Dadri and 293 in Jewar. Records show that the maximum water bodies (134) have been encroached upon in Dadri, and in Jewar there are 29 water bodies reeling under encroachment.