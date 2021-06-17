11 hospitals in GB Nagar denotified as Covid facilities

Noida: With just 148 active cases in the Gautam Budh Nagar, the chief medical officer on Thursday de-notified 11 hospitals as Covid hospitals. This leaves the district with 18 Covid hospitals with about 100 patients still admitted.

The denotified hospitals are- Kailash Hospital’s branches in Sectors 27 and 71, Jewar and Greater Noida; ESI Hospital in Sector 24, Sharma Medicare Hospital, JR Hospital and Sanjeevani Hospital in Greater Noida; and IndoGulf Hospital in Sector 19

“The hospitals have been denotified as per the beds availability and the number of positive cases coming here. The number of beds reserved for Covid at some hospitals have also been reduced,” said Dr Sunil Dohare, district surveillance officer, GB Nagar.

The number of Covid beds at Metro Hospital in Sector 11 have been reduced from 150 to 25 and at Fortis Hospital they have been reduced from 150 to 20.

“GB Nagar now has 3337 Covid beds across 18 hospitals of which 7 hospitals are government-run and 11 are private. Out of these, 152 beds are occupied by Covid positive patients from GB Nagar as well as outside the district,” said an official from the district surveillance office.

Before the identification, there were around 4,000 Covid beds in the district.

Additional Chief Medical Officer Lalit Kumar who is the nodal in-charge for home-isolation said, “There are 42 Covid positive patients in home isolation in GB Nagar a of now. Our team is keeping a check on them over telecalls and they are recovering gradually”.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Deepak Ohri said that as cases are going down in the district, number of beds are being reduced gradually as well. “In future more hospitals will be de-notified as Covid hospitals. However, we will still continue to keep a majority of beds in the district reserved for Covid patients as a precautionary measure,” he added.