111-km Kanwar Marg project may take two years time to complete
Ghaziabad: City residents may not get relief from Kanwar Yatra diversions soon as the proposed 111-kilometre Kanwar Marg, linking Muradnagar to Purkaji near the Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand border, will take another two years to get complete once the forest clearances are obtained.
The proposed road is slotted to connect the two points alongside the Upper Ganga Canal, which presently has thick vegetation. It is also projected as an alternative route for kanwariyas from Haridwar who take the Delhi-Meerut Road to travel back home during the Kanwar Yatra season.
The proposed route will connect the three districts of Ghaziabad, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar.
In the absence of any alternate route from Haridwar, kanwariyas use the Delhi-Meerut Road, which is presently shut for traffic and major diversions for commuters have already been put in place.
The district administration last week also directed the closure of schools and colleges due to the annual yatra.
“The closure of schools and diversions has been witnessed for many years now and the entire city comes to standstill during the Kanwar Yatra season. Local as well as long-distance commuters are the worst sufferers as they have to travel additional kilometres and also have to bear traffic jams. This has become a yearly feature in the absence of any alternative route for kanwariyas,” said Akash Vashishtha, a Ghaziabad-based environmentalist.
“Thousands of industrial units in areas across Ghaziabad, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar suffer badly for almost a week during the Kanwar Yatra season. Industrial production, arrival of staff and movement of transport is held up for one week as there is no alternative route. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway and Delhi-Meerut Expressway have provided some relief but the conditions generally prevail every season,” said Rakesh Aneja, chairperson of Indian Industries Association’s Ghaziabad chapter.
The proposed ₹658 crore Kanwar Marg project is to be taken up by UP public works department (PWD) and the funding will be provided by the state government.
“Presently, the proposal has been sent to the Centre for required forest clearances as the area is a protected forest area along the Ganga canal. Once the requisite clearances are received, the project will take about two years time to complete,” said a PWD official seeking anonymity.
Officials expect around three million kanwariyas to pass through Ghaziabad in the ongoing season.
“The Kanwar Marg project is in the pipeline. Presently, the rush of kanwariyas is manageable but we are expecting a huge rush from Sunday night till the end of the yatra. Many kanwariyas may not enter Ghaziabad city and will take the Muradnagar pipeline road or other roads to go to their respective homes,” said Vipin Kumar, additional district magistrate (city).
-
Disabled victims of sexual abuse need special attention: SC Judge
Supreme Court judge Dinesh Maheshwari asserted that disabled victims of sexual abuse need special attention rather than sympathy. Justice Maheshwari was the chief guest at the two-day conference on 'Sensitization of District Judges on Gender Justice and Differently abled victims/ survivors of sexual abuse' organised by Judicial Training and Research Institute, Lucknow.
-
Ghaziabad police initiates programme to train unemployed youth
The programme titled 'Atmanirbhar training and awareness' has been initiated on public-private partnership model at the Harsaon police lines and will impart training to 150 selected persons in fire safety, veterinary care and training, security guards and medical care. Officials said that personnel of the state's 112 emergency response teams have also been asked to join the workshop in order to attain new skills, which will provide value addition to their services as first responders.
-
Union Ayush minister inspects Unani institute campus in Ghaziabad
Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday inspected the newly-constructed campus of the National Institute of Unani Medicine at Kamla Nehru Nagar in Ghaziabad. Sonowal said the Union ministry of Ayush has undertaken various steps to encourage research and development, innovation and develop apex institutes for education in Unani medicine. The foundation stone for the NIUM was laid on March 1, 2019.
-
Noida authority to remove more illegal buildings on floodplains
The Noida authority on Sunday said that it has issued warning notices to at least 500 house owners to either to remove illegal structures from the Hindon flood plains of river or face demolition. The notices have been issued under a mega drive, aimed at freeing flood plains of the Hindon and Yamuna rivers. The Uttar Pradesh government directed the Noida authority to remove all unauthorized structures on the flood plains in April 2022.
-
Liquor shops on Kanwar Yatra routes in Noida to shut for two days
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate on Sunday ordered the closure of all wine and liquor shops falling on Kanwar Yatra routes on July 25 and 26. According to officials, a total of 84 liquor shops will be shut for two days. District magistrate Suhas LY said that the order was passed following a July 21 letter from the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate's office.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics