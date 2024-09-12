13-year-old boy accused of molesting 10-year-old girl in Greater Noida

A 10 -year-old girl was allegedly molested by a 13-year-old boy at her residence under the jurisdiction of Ecotech -3 police station area earlier this week, officials informed on Thursday, adding that an FIR in the matter was registered in the matter on Monday. The accused teenager, who was taken into police custody, has been sent back home after legal procedures and further investigation is underway, said police. (Representational image)

According to Shakti Avasthy, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, the girl’s father approached the Ecotech-3 police station with a complaint on Monday.

“The complainant revealed that his daughter was alone at home on September 8 (Sunday) after he and his wife went to work. A 13-year-old boy living in their neighbourhood entered the house and molested his daughter. The boy left her crying and fled the spot soon after,” the officer said, adding that the two children knew each other as they were from the same neighbourhood.

When the parents of the girl returned, she narrated the ordeal to them after which they submitted a complaint at the Ecotech-3 police station on Monday.

“The juvenile offender was taken into custody. The boy as well as the victim were produced before the child welfare committee (CWC), which directed that an investigation be launched into the matter,” said Avasthy, adding that the parents of both the children are daily wage labourers.

Following this, an FIR was registered at the Ecotech-3 police station against the boy, under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, said the officer.

CWC chairman KC Virmani said, “The committee forwarded the victim’s parents’ complaint to the police station concerned stating that an investigation should be made into the claims by the victim.”

The accused teenager, who was taken into police custody, has been sent back home after legal procedures and further investigation is underway.