15-year-old missing boy found dead in Aligarh canal

Greater Noida: The body of a 15-year-old boy, who went missing two days ago, was found in a canal in Aligarh on Saturday. The victim, a student of class 10, was a resident of Akalpur village in Greater Noida’s Rabupura, the police said.

According to the victim’s family, Mudit left home on a motorcycle on Friday afternoon. “We launched a search when he did not return home in the evening. Later, a missing complaint was filed at Rabupura police station,” said Rohtan Singh Bhati, the boy’s uncle.

Bhati said that on Saturday a person spotted a body floating in a canal in Aligarh. “That person shot a photo of the body and shared it with his friend, who is our relative in Aligarh. He (the relative) then informed us. We immediately rushed to the spot,” he said.

Bhati said that the boy had no cloth on his body and his motorcycle was also missing from the spot. “Later, Mudit’s two friends said that he had offered them lift on his motorcycle to the tube well in the farm. We want the police to interrogate the two youths to get some clues in this case,” Bhati said.

Dinesh Kumar Yadav, station house officer, Rabupura police station, said that the police registered a missing complaint and then upgraded it to FIR under Section 363 (kidnapping) of IPC. “The post-mortem report revealed that he died of drowning. It is not clear if he drowned while bathing or someone killed him,” he said.

“We are investigating the case from all angles. We have also launched a search to trace his motorcycle,” the SHO said.