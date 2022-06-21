19-year-old hotel employee dies of electrocution in Ghaziabad

A 19-year-old man died of electrocution at a hotel in Vasundhara on late Monday night. Police said that the victim was an employee of the hotel and it is suspected that he came in contact with a 11KV live electricity cable just outside the balcony of the hotel.

The victim has been identified as Jitendra Kumar and he hailed from Bulandshahr. His family members said that he was speaking on his mobile phone on Monday night when the incident took place.

“It was around 11.30pm on Monday and my son was speaking to someone on the phone. He was on the second floor near the balcony boundary wall and came in contact with a live electricity wire,” said Pawan Kumar, father of the victim.

“My son collapsed soon after the incident and he was noticed by two hotel employees, who also hail from Bulandshahr. They informed the police and the body was sent for an autopsy. He was the only earning member in the family,” Kumar added.

Devpal Singh Pundhir, station house officer (SHO) of Indirapuram police station, said that the man died of electrocution. “He came in contact with the electricity cable and died. We have sent the body for a post-mortem autopsy. His family members are yet to lodge a police complaint. The owner of the hotel is not in Ghaziabad at present,” he added.