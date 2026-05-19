New Delhi, Law has to take its course, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said while directing that the two men arrested in connection with inciting violence during the industrial workers' protest in Noida last month will continue to remain in judicial custody. 2 accused in Noida workers' protest case to remain in jail: SC

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan interacted with the accused, Aditya Anand and Rupesh Roy, who were produced before the court pursuant to its May 15 order.

"Pending further consideration of the matter, we direct the judicial custody of the two persons, Aditya Anand and Rupesh Roy, to continue," the court said, adding that pendency of the petition will not come in the way to seek relief in accordance with law.

The apex court directed the accused to cooperate with the police in the investigation.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Aditya Anand's brother Keshaw Anand alleging torture by Uttar Pradesh Police officials.

In a related case, the bench issued notice to the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea challenging the preventive detention of journalist Satyam Verma in connection with the Noida workers' protest case.

The plea filed by Aditya Anand's brother alleged that Aditya was subjected to custodial violence by the police following his arrest in the case.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Aditya, submitted that the accused had been subjected to custodial torture and should therefore not be kept in police custody.

During the hearing, Aditya and Rupesh told the bench about the alleged torture and illegal treatment they were subjected to during police custody.

Justice Bhuyan observed that the accused should not be treated in such a manner.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the UP government, submitted that everyone must be treated with dignity.

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