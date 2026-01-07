2 arrested over road rage in Greater Noida village

Greater Noida: A day after a 30-year-old man was beaten to death with wooden sticks in Greater Noida allegedly by six suspects in a road-rage incident, two of the suspects were arrested on Tuesday, police said, adding a case for murder has been lodged at Dadri Police Station. The FIR, filled by Mohit’s another brother Kapil Bhati the Dadri police station, alleged, “After the assault, the attackers issued death threats, damaged their vehicle, left them at the spot and fled.” (Representational image)

Police identified the arrested suspects as Prashant (single name), 28, and Prashant Singh, 29 while search is on for other identified suspects.

Officials said the duo Harikesh, 30, and Mohit, 32, were travelling in their car on Monday around 1am. When they reached a spot outside Kaimrala village, a group of six men were consuming alcohol and they had an argument. The duo were allegedly attacked with lathis.

Officials said Harikesh suffered critical wounds and later succumbed to his injuries while Mohit remains hospitalised with serious injuries.

“It began as a dispute over giving way to vehicles. What started as a case of road rage escalated into a fight and then a deadly assault,” said Jitendra Kumar, SHO (Dadri police station), adding that both victims were rushed to a private hospital but Harikesh died during treatment.

Mohit’s brother Yogendra Bhati said the family is waiting for him to regain consciousness.

“We are still trying to understand what happened. The doctors told us the injuries were life-threatening. But there is hope that he will be able to narrate what happened,” he said, adding that there were unaware of any prior animosity between Mohit and the suspects.

Police said all suspects and the victims knew each other and belonged to the same locality. Two of the suspects were nabbed following an exchange of fire. “At around 10.30 pm on Monday, a police team chased the suspects. On finding themselves surrounded, they opened fire on the police party. The police team fired back, injuring both suspects. They are hospitalised,” said a senior police officer.

The case has been registered against suspects under multiple sections of the BNS, including for murder, rioting, and rioting while being armed with a deadly weapon.