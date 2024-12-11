2 cow shelters in Greater Noida to produce biofuel

GREATER NOIDA: In an initiative aimed at encouraging self-sustainability, the Greater Noida authority is set to establish Bio-CNG plants in two cow shelters —Jalpura and Pauvari, officials said on Tuesday, adding that by processing cow dung, these plants will produce Bio-CNG fuel that will be sold, and the proceeds will be used for these shelters’ upkeep. The Pauvari plant will have a daily processing capacity of 50 tons, with an estimated cost of ₹ 17 crore to be borne by the executing company. (HT Photo)

NG Ravi, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, has asked the public health department to develop these shelters as self-funded entities through the installation of dung-based gas plants.

To be sure, a Bio-CNG plant converts cow dung into compressed natural gas through anaerobic digestion. This eco-friendly fuel can be used for cooking, heating, or powering vehicles. The plant promotes sustainability, generates revenue for shelter maintenance, and effectively manages waste. It also contributes to local economic growth by creating jobs and supporting a green economy.

“The installation of dung-based gas plants in our cow shelters is a step towards making them self-sustaining. By converting cow dung into Bio-CNG, we not only create a renewable energy source but also ensure the long-term financial stability of these shelters, allowing us to provide better care for the cattle and contribute to environmental sustainability,” the CEO said during a recent meeting.

“Currently, the tender for the Bio-CNG plant at the Jalpura cow shelter has been successfully awarded and work will commence soon. As for the Pauvari cow shelter, the tendering process is still underway, with applications being reviewed,” said Abhishek Pathak, officer on special duty (OSD) at the authority.

Construction is expected to begin shortly, said authority officials.

The project, located near the Jalpura shelter will take approximately 18 months to complete, and is estimated to cost ₹17 crore. The entire cost will be borne by the selected firm that will also operate the plant for 15 years, officials said.

To be sure, Jalpura cow shelter currently houses around 1,500 cattle while Pauvari has a capacity for 500 animals.

The Jalpura willprocess 50 tons of cow dung daily. If the quantity is not met by the shelter alone, additional cow dung and household waste will be sourced from nearby villages. This will also improve cleanliness in surrounding rural areas besides efficiency of the plant. Over the 15-year period, the authority is expected to earn ₹6.48 crore from the project, officials said.

The authority has also issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the Pauvari cow shelter, with December 19 as the deadline for applications. A pre-bid meeting for interested parties is scheduled for December 11.

Like the Jalpura project, the Pauvari plant will also have a daily processing capacity of 50 tons, with an estimated cost of ₹17 crore to be borne by the executing company.

“These plants will not only process cow dung but also generate revenue, contributing significantly to the operation and maintenance of the shelters,” the OSD added.