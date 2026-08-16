2 injured in police encounter over abduction, robbery in Gr Noida

Greater Noida: Two men were injured in a police encounter on Saturday after allegedly robbing two people of ₹8,800, holding them hostage and forcing them to transfer money online, officials said. Police subsequently rescued two men who were allegedly being held by the suspects. (Photo for representation)

Police identified the victims as 27-year-old Hemendra, a native of Rajasthan, and 18-year-old Naman, a resident of Kanpur Nagar.

“Three people were travelling in a Hyundai i20. At Zero Point, they abducted Naman in their car and snatched ₹800. Then they waylaid Hemendra near a private university in Dankaur, robbed him off ₹3,000, and forced him to call his brothers to transfer more money online. His brothers transferred ₹5,000, after which the suspects demanded another ₹50,000. The brothers then dialled 112 to inform the police,” said assistant commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Dr Ravi Shanker.

Police said that following the information, Greater Noida police began checking vehicles in the area.

“Police launched an inquiry and intercepted a red car that appeared suspicious. A chase ensued and police officials surrounded the suspect car. When cornered, the suspects opened fire on the police, prompting police personnel to fire retaliatory shots. Two suspects sustained gunshot wounds in the leg, and were arrested and taken to a nearby hospital,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Santosh Kumar.

Police said the suspects, both in their early 20s, are from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The third suspect managed to flee and police are on the lookout for him, they added.

Police subsequently rescued two men who were allegedly being held by the suspects.

According to police, Naman was allegedly picked up near Zero Point, while Hemendra had been waiting for a ride near a private university in Dankaur to travel to Dholpur in Rajasthan.

Police said they seized the i20,two pistols, two spent cartridges, five live cartridges, four mobile phones, and the ₹10,000 allegedly snatched from the victim and a knife.

A case has been registered under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 352 intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of BNS, along with sections 3/25/27 of the Arms Act, police said.