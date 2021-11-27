2 men open fire during vehicle checking drive in G Noida, cop injured; search on

Police arrested a man for allegedly shooting at a sub-inspector during a vehicle-checking drive in Greater Noida’s Dankaur on Friday afternoon. Sikandar (goes by first name) -- an accomplice of the arrested suspect, identified as Vipin Nagar, 25 -- is still on the run, police said.

Ankur Chaudhury (28), in-charge of Bilaspur police check post in Gautam Budh Nagar, received a bullet injury in his left leg after the two bike-borne suspects opened fire when they were stopped during a routine vehicle-checking drive near a bank in the Bilaspur market. Chaudhury was admitted to a nearby private hospital around 3:30pm on Friday, police said.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that a police team headed by Chaudhury was conducting a routine drive in that area. “When they signalled the two suspects to stop their motorcycle for checking, they tried to escape. When the officers chased them, the suspect riding pillion opened fire and the sub-inspector got injured. The police officers admitted Chaudhury to Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, where he is undergoing treatment.”

A video of the incident was circulated on social media, in which some police personnel could be seen assisting the injured sub-inspector board a car to reach the hospital.

Amit Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said “During a search operation on Friday, police found Nagar and was going to arrest him, when he again opened fire at the police personnel. Police returned the fire, during which Nagar was shot in the leg and later arrested,” he said.

Dr Sunil Kumar, medical superintendent, Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, said Chaudhury received an injury below his left knee. “He has got a fracture due to the injury, and a surgery will be performed on him shortly... He is out of danger,” Kumar said.

A team of forensic experts have collected evidence from the crime spot, and teams from neighbouring police stations have launched a joint search to nab the other suspect. Brij Nandan Jha, assistant commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said, “We are scanning CCTV footage from near the spot. We will arrest the other suspect soon.”

“We will register a case against the suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307 (attempt to murder) at the Dankaur police station,” said a police officer on the condition of anonymity.