2 mobile phone snatchers held after shootout with police

Two mobile phone snatchers were arrested after an encounter with police near Mahagun Mezzaria in Sector 87 on Thursday night, said police.

Vinod Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 49 police station, said a woman, identified as Mobina, informed police that two bike-borne persons snatched her mobile phone near Mahagun Mezzaria. A case was registered against the suspects under Section 392 (robbery) of the IPC.

Singh said police launched a search for the suspects. “A police team intercepted the motorcycle near Sector 112. The police asked them to stop for checking but the suspects opened fire and tried to escape,” he said.

The police team also returned fire. One of the suspects, identified as Vipin Kumar (25), was injured on his right leg. The suspects then abandoned the motorcycle and tried to escape. The police team swiftly overpowered Kumar and his accomplice Rahul (21), a resident of Aligarh.

“We recovered the woman’s stolen mobile phone, a countrymade gun and two live cartridges from the possession of the suspects. The injured suspect was sent to district hospital for treatment. Later, both the suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” said the SHO.