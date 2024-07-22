2 ‘thak-thak’ gang members arrested in Noida

Noida: Two alleged members of “thak-thak” gang were arrested on Saturday night following a gunfight in Phase 1 locality, the Noida Police said on Sunday, adding that the suspects were active in Delhi and Noida for the last few months. In police’s retaliatory fire, Krishnan sustained bullet injuries to his legs while Kumar managed to escape. Kumar was arrested later during a search. (HT Photo)

The arrest came after police launched a crackdown on members of the “thak-thak” gang that stole electronic gadgets from cars after breaking car windows, officers said.

“The suspects have been identified as Rohit Krishnan, 26, a native of Tamil Nadu who resides in Delhi’s Ashok Nagar, and Gulshan Kumar, 20, who hails from Pratapgarh and resides in Sector 5 of Phase 1, Noida,” said Manish Kumar Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police ADCP, Noida.

“On Saturday night, police received a tip-off that the suspects were spotted near a roundabout in the Phase 1 area. Upon getting information, when a team of police rushed to the spot and tried to nab the suspects, they opened fire at police,” the officer said.

In retaliatory fire, Krishnan sustained bullet injuries to his legs. Kumar managed to escape. The latter was arrested later during a search, Mishra added.

Police recovered six laptops, one AirTag, four ATM cards, and other electronic devices kept in two bags from their possession, besides confiscating a country-made pistol and scooter, the officer added.

Multiple cases, like theft and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, are registered against Krishnan at various police stations in Gautam Budh Nagar.

The suspects were part of a “that-thak” gang that steals electronic devices from parked cars. In most of the cases, the suspects targeted cars parked outside academic institutions and exam centres, said police, adding that more arrests and recoveries could be possible after interrogating them.

On July 12, two alleged criminals, with a bounty of ₹25,000 each on their heads, were arrested by Noida police after a brief gunfight, said police.

On June 26, two Delhi-based men were also arrested for allegedly breaking the windows of cars parked outside a private university in Greater Noida and escaping with as many as 12 mobile phones, together estimated to be worth more than ₹4 lakh, and a laptop belonging to students during exam day on June 19.