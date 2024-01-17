22-year-old woman found dead at her Greater Noida home, husband missing

A 22-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Greater Noida’s Tugalpur village on Tuesday night, officials said on Wednesday. The family members of the woman have alleged that her husband and in-laws were pressuring them to pay more dowry and she could have been killed for dowry, they added. The woman’s family has alleged that her husband and in-laws were pressuring them to pay more dowry and she may have been killed over dowry. (Representational image)

According to the additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Ashok Kumar, around 8pm on Tuesday, the local police received a Dial112 call about a woman’s body found in a flat in the area.

“Following the information, a team from Knowledge Park police station rushed to the spot. The landlord Biram Singh said he saw that the flat was locked but the tenants had not informed him that they were leaving. The landlord opened the flat with a duplicate key and found the woman’s body inside. Police found strangulation marks around the woman’s neck. She was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival,” said the ADCP.

He added that the deceased has been identified as Rachna Kumari, wife of Tejendra Kumar, and the couple hailed from Agra. The couple got married three years ago and moved into the rented accommodation six days ago.

“The woman’s family was contacted and they reached Noida. They have alleged that her husband and in-laws were pressuring them to pay more dowry and she may have been killed over dowry. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the report is awaited,” a senior officer, who is part of the investigation, said.

The woman’s husband, who works at a private hospital in Greater Noida, is missing since before the discovery of the body.

“Tejendra’s mobile phone is switched off and he is missing. Prima facie, he is the main suspect in the case. Based on the allegations of the woman’s parents, an FIR has been lodged against her husband under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for murder and dowry-related offences,” said the ADCP.