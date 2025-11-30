25-year-old woman shot dead in Noida; killer on the run

NOIDA: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her male friend at her rented accommodation in Yakubpur on Friday evening, police said on Saturday, adding that the suspect is currently on the run. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Representative photo)

According to police, the woman hailed from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, and lived with her two sisters and a brother in Noida. She was shot by Krishna Kumar (25), a native of Bihar, who had known the woman for over two years. The two were allegedly in a relationship.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the two may have gotten into an argument before the incident. Both of them worked housekeeping jobs in Noida, police said.

Umesh Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Central Noida), said: “The incident took place around 7:30pm. Police were informed by the woman’s family through the 112 helpline, following which police and forensic teams rushed to the spot.”

Yadav said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. A forensic team later examined the room, and the body was sent for post-mortem.

Vindyachal Tiwari, SHO of Phase-2, said: “We are trying to find out what led to the argument between the two.”

Police said the woman’s two sisters were present in the house during the incident, but remained unharmed. While family members alleged that multiple shots were fired, police said only one bullet hit the victim.

According to investigators, Krishna arrived at the house on Friday evening, went straight to the woman’s room, and shot her. He fled soon after.

“Multiple police teams are actively searching for the absconding suspect,” said Shakti Mohan Avasthy, DCP (Central Noida).

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 103 (murder).