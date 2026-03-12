25-yr-old MBA student jumps to death from Greater Noida flat

A 25-year-old woman reportedly died by suicide after jumping from a high-rise flat in Greater Noida West likely early on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday. “In the primary investigation, it came to light that she was in depression after her relationship with a friend ended,” said Pawan Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Central Noida. (Representational image )

While no suicide note was recovered from the woman’s 13th floor residence, investigators privy with the case details said that the initial probe showed that she had previously attempted suicide twice while in college.

The woman lived with her parents in Bisrakh, Greater Noida, and was pursuing an MBA in Mohali, Punjab. The incident came to light at around 6am Tuesday, when a security guard discovered her body in lying near a block in the society and alerted police, the officer cited above said.

The officer added that they located her flat by showing her photo to society residents.

“When we approached her home, her parents were asleep and unaware that she had ended her life,” said the officer, adding that a stool and her slippers were found on the 13th-floor corridor, suggesting she had gone to the common area during the night and jumped.

“Contact with her college administration revealed she had attempted suicide twice on campus previously. Following those incidents, the institution sent her home and refused to allow her to return,” ACP Kumar said.

Her mobile phone was seized for investigation. The woman is survived by her parents and a brother working in Gurugram. Her post-mortem was conducted Tuesday, and further investigation is underway.