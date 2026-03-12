Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    25-yr-old MBA student jumps to death from Greater Noida flat

    The incident came to light at around 6am Tuesday, when a security guard discovered her body in lying near a block in the society and alerted police

    Published on: Mar 12, 2026 5:30 AM IST
    By Arun Singh, Greater Noida
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A 25-year-old woman reportedly died by suicide after jumping from a high-rise flat in Greater Noida West likely early on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

    “In the primary investigation, it came to light that she was in depression after her relationship with a friend ended,” said Pawan Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Central Noida. (Representational image )
    “In the primary investigation, it came to light that she was in depression after her relationship with a friend ended,” said Pawan Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Central Noida. (Representational image )

    While no suicide note was recovered from the woman’s 13th floor residence, investigators privy with the case details said that the initial probe showed that she had previously attempted suicide twice while in college.

    The woman lived with her parents in Bisrakh, Greater Noida, and was pursuing an MBA in Mohali, Punjab. The incident came to light at around 6am Tuesday, when a security guard discovered her body in lying near a block in the society and alerted police, the officer cited above said.

    The officer added that they located her flat by showing her photo to society residents.

    “When we approached her home, her parents were asleep and unaware that she had ended her life,” said the officer, adding that a stool and her slippers were found on the 13th-floor corridor, suggesting she had gone to the common area during the night and jumped.

    “In the primary investigation, it came to light that she was in depression afterher relationship with a friend ended,” said Pawan Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Central Noida.

    “Contact with her college administration revealed she had attempted suicide twice on campus previously. Following those incidents, the institution sent her home and refused to allow her to return,” ACP Kumar said.

    Her mobile phone was seized for investigation. The woman is survived by her parents and a brother working in Gurugram. Her post-mortem was conducted Tuesday, and further investigation is underway.

    • Arun Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Arun Singh

      Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Noida News/25-yr-old MBA Student Jumps To Death From Greater Noida Flat
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes