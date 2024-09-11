 26-year-old biker dies after being run over by bus in Greater Noida - Hindustan Times
26-year-old biker dies after being run over by bus in Greater Noida

ByHT Correspondent, Greater Noida
Sep 12, 2024 05:36 AM IST

A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed by a bus in Greater Noida, with the driver fleeing the scene. An FIR has been filed for negligence.

A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a bus late Tuesday night, in Techzone-1 area of Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday.

On the basis of a complaint by family members of the deceased, an FIR was registered at the Ecotech-1 police station against the unidentified driver of the bus, under charges of death due to negligence and rash driving. (AP/representational image)
On the basis of a complaint by family members of the deceased, an FIR was registered at the Ecotech-1 police station against the unidentified driver of the bus, under charges of death due to negligence and rash driving. (AP/representational image)

According to Anuj Kumar, station house officer of Ecotech-1 police station, the bus driver fled the spot in the vehicle soon after the accident and efforts are on to nab him.

“Around 9.30pm, Najim (26) was travelling from Greater Noida towards his residence in Atta Fatehpur village of Dankaur region when he was hit by a bus in Techzone-1, Greater Noida. While the bus driver fled the spot after the incident, passersby rushed the injured man to a nearby private hospital and informed the local police. A police team reached the hospital and found that Najim was declared dead on arrival by doctors,” said the SHO.

Police took the body into custody and sent it for an autopsy after informing the family members of the deceased.

“Upon inquiry, it was found that Najim used to work as a driver with a Greater Noida resident and was on his way back home when the accident happened. Eyewitnesses told us that the biker was trying to avoid a puddle of water and switched lanes suddenly, when the bus, coming from behind, hit him,” said the officer.

Further investigation has revealed that the bus was attached with a private factory in Techzone-1 area of Greater Noida, he said.

“The bus was returning to the factory after dropping factory workers home and was not carrying any passengers at the time of the accident. On the basis of a complaint by family members of the deceased, an FIR was registered at the Ecotech-1 police station against the unidentified driver of the bus, under charges of death due to negligence and rash driving, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said the officer.

