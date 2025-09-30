28-year-old kills man to pay wife’s hospital bills in Greater Noida

Noida: A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 52-year-old acquaintance on Thursday in the forest area of Amarpur in Ecotech 1, Greater Noida, to pay off his hospitalised wife’s bills, police said on Monday, adding that the body was found with severe injuries around his neck and chest from the spot. On September 25 evening, Muhammad’s body was found in forest and police registered a murder case under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Dankaur police station. (Representational image)

The deceased, identified as Muhammad, a resident of Bilaspur village, Dankaur, Greater Noida, had a cattle trading business, police said.

On September 23, Muhammad left his home to buy a buffalo for ₹70,000 from an acquaintance and suspect, Avnish Nagar, a resident of Amarpur village in Ecotech 1, police said, adding that after Muhammad didn’t return home till late night, his family filed a missing person’s complaint.

On September 25 evening, Muhammad’s body was found in forest and police registered a murder case under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Dankaur police station.

“During the investigation, we zeroed in on Nagar, and it was found that he had called Muhammad to the forest area to check the buffalo on sale. There, Nagar boarded pillion and took him into the forest area where the buffalo was grazing,” said an officer, requesting anonymity, adding a few metres away from the road, the suspect asked him to stop the bike.

“Before Muhammad could alight the motorbike, he attacked him twice with a knife on the neck and thrice on the chest,” the officer added.

Police said Nagar robbed Muhammad of his cash meant to buy the buffalo. “Investigation revealed as Nagar knew that Muhammad used to keep cash, he planned the murder,” said additional DCP (Greater Noida) Sudhir Kumar.

Police have seized a knife, phone of the deceased, and ₹45,000 in cash from Nagar’s possession. Further investigation is on.