29-year-old arrested for molesting girl; runs gang that defrauded banks

Updated on Jan 18, 2023 11:48 PM IST

The suspect, Danish Ahmad, a resident of Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad, spotted the minor on January 14, introduced himself as 'Rahul Dev' and offered her a lift. He then took her to a hotel and molested her, said police officers

Danish Ahmad is the leader of a gang that prepares fake identity documents, opens fake bank accounts and takes loans to buy two-wheelers.
ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad

A 29-year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday night for molesting a 15-year-old girl at a Sahibabad hotel, is the leader of a group that prepares fake identity documents, opens fake bank accounts and takes loans to buy two-wheelers.

The suspect, Danish Ahmad, a resident of Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad, spotted the minor on January 14, introduced himself as ‘Rahul Dev’ and offered her a lift. The girl, who is from Delhi, had gone for tuition classes and forgot her way home, said police officers.

But instead of taking her home, he brought her to a hotel in Rajendra Nagar and molested her, said police officers.

“The girl somehow escaped from him and approached the Ghaziabad police. A First Information Repoort was registered against the suspect and we discovered that his name was Danish Ahmad. We also recovered several Aadhar cards, automated teller machine (ATM) cards and bank passbooks, which had Ahmad’s photograph but different addresses,” said Poonam Mishra, assistant commissioner of police (Sahibabad).

He was booked for molestation, cheating by personation, abduction, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and also under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested on late Tuesday night.

During interrogation, he allegedly told police that he and his accomplices obtained fake bank loans to buy two-wheelers.

“We arrested his three accomplices and recovered six two-wheelers, which were procured with fake IDs,” Mishra added.

Ahmad’s accomplices were identified as Amit Sharma (24), Mohammad Nazim (22) and Vikas Kumar (22). All of them were booked in another FIR for cheating and forgery at Sahibabad police station.

The police said they recovered four Permanent Account Number cards, 32 Aadhaar cards, two voter ID cards, 19 ATM cards, seven passbooks, eight cheque books, a laptop, fingerprint scanner and eye-scanner from the possession of the suspects.

