29-yr-old engineer from Assam killed in hit-and-run in Noida

A 29-year-old man from Assam, who shifted to Noida from Bengaluru barely a month-and-a-half ago on being promoted as senior engineer at an American MNC, was killed on Tuesday evening in Sector 83, Noida, when an unidentified vehicle hit a motorbike-taxi he was pillion-riding, police said on Thursday, adding that his driver also sustained injuries. The deceased was identified as Ankur Bikash Bora, from Lakhimpur, Assam. He worked as senior application engineer. (HT Photo)

A case is yet to be registered and probe is on to identify the offending vehicle, said police.

Police identified the deceased as Ankur Bikash Borah, from Lakhimpur, Assam, who worked as senior application engineer at Cadence in Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ) in Phase 2, and the driver as Vijendra Kumar, 35, a resident of Jalpura in Ecotech 3, Greater Noida.

“Borah was on his way to his hotel from office in Sector 83, Noida around 7.30 pm. Just as his bike driver suddenly took a U-turn near Sector 83 Metro station, a speeding unidentified vehicle hit their bike, and fled the scene, leaving them bleeding on the road,” said an officer, part of the investigation, requesting anonymity.

Borah sustained multiple injuries, including a severe head injury, due to a low-quality helmet. He called his brother in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and informed them that he was in a “lot of pain”, said officers.

A police response vehicle (PRV) patrolling near the spot was informed about the accident by a passerby. “Police rushed Borah and Kumar to a nearby hospital where Borah succumbed to his injuries during treatment at night. But Kumar was later discharged from the hospital,” said police.

Borah’s cousin Gyandeep told HT, “Around one-and-a-half months back, Ankur (Borah) was promoted and moved to Noida for career growth. For the past few days, he was searching for accommodation in Noida and residing temporarily at a hotel, offered by the company.”

“We were told by locals that a (Mahindra Thar) hit them and escaped the spot through the street, avoiding CCTV cameras (installed on the main road). After the accident, Borah had called his younger brother in Bengaluru, to inform that ‘he was having a lot of pain’ and the call disconnected,” said Gyandeep.

When Borah’s brother kept on calling back, his call was answered by someone, informing that Borah had died. Borah is survived by his parents and a younger brother who works in Bengaluru. “Both brothers were working in Bengaluru for the past few years, but Borah got an opportunity and he moved to Noida,” the cousin added.

On Thursday morning, Borah’s last rites were performed at his hometown.

Meanwhile, police said on Thursday the bike driver told them that the suspect’s vehicle was without any registration number plate.

Station house officer (Phase 2) Vindyachal Tiwari, said, “We are scanning CCTV cameras installed near the spot to identify the registration number of the vehicle. A case will be registered after receiving the victim family’s complaint.”

The news of Borah’s accident left his friends and office colleagues shocked.

Eleaus Hrangkhawl, Borah’s friend since school days, said, “I learnt about his death on Wednesday morning from mutual friends. He was very hardworking and had moved to Noida to financially support his family. We want a proper investigation.”

Borah’s college, North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology, condoled his death.

Meanwhile, the Noida Traffic Police said they are also conducting a drive against bike taxi drivers in the district.

“On Thursday, around 145 bike taxi drivers were penalised during the drive. Currently, we are issuing challans against them for riding without helmets, incomplete paperwork, violating traffic rules, and other offences under the Motor Vehicles Act, as it is not yet clear how their private vehicles were registered for commercial use on the platform. We are reviewing their policies to take appropriate action,” said a senior traffic police officer, requesting anonymity.