3 armed men rob Maruti showroom in Ghaziabad 

Three men stole cash from a Maruti car showroom at Sahibabad site IV industrial area on Sunday night after holding two on-duty security guards at gunpoint. The suspects also took away the CCTV recording device from the spot, said police officers.

The incident took place at Maruti’s Arena showroom, Motorcraft sales private limited, near Vaishali.

“Three armed robbers came at 2.30am on Monday. They tied up and held the two guards at gunpoint and stole some office gadgets and ₹60,000-70,000 cash. They also took away the CCTV recording device from the server room. They were in the showroom for one hour and ransacked the entire office premises,” said Rishi Raj Kapoor, general manager of the showroom.

A First Information Report for robbery was registered at Link Road police station on Monday.

“We have roped in teams to trace the suspects and we are checking footage from different CCTV cameras in the area,” said Poonam Mishra, assistant commissioner of police (Sahibabad).