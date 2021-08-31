3 booked for snatching cab in G Noida

Greater Noida: Three persons were booked for allegedly snatching a cab from a driver in Greater Noida on Sunday evening.

The victim, Buddu Khan, a native of Bulandshahr, is a resident of Krishna Nagar housing complex in Greater Noida West. He used to drive the car with an app-based cab aggregator in the National Capital Region (NCR).

At 5pm on Monday, he got a booking from Tigri roundabout to Greater Noida’s Tilapta. “I was in Greater Noida West at that time. When I arrived at the pickup point in my Maruti Suzuki Ertiga two people boarded my car and asked me to drive to Tilapta. The suspects asked me to stop on the way and picked up an accomplice. When we reached the destination -- Tilapta -- the three persons again asked me to drive to Dadri’s Rupwas village. On reaching Rupwas village, the suspects suddenly tried to choke me with a rope around my neck. I raised an alarm... I managed to open the car’s door and come out,” Khan said.

One of the suspects immediately took to the driving seat and fled with the car, he added. The victim also lost his two mobile phones and R7,900 which were kept in the car. With the help of a passerby, Khan informed police about the incident.

Pradeep Tripathi, station house officer (SHO), Dadri police station, said a case has been registered against the unidentified suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 392 (robbery). “We have launched a search to arrest the suspects.”